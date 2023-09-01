The Revelstoke Cricket Club batting in Kelowna in 2022. (Photo by Mark Gallagher)

Revelstoke Cricket Club fall to Salmon Arm, look ahead to Kelowna

The Club will play against the Kelowna Casuals on Sept. 3

The Revelstoke Cricket Club lost on their latest trip to Salmon Arm last weekend, but still have two games left to finish the year on a high note.

A short-handed Revelstoke side was outplayed by the bowlers of the Salmon Arm Cricket Club on Aug. 27.

“Salmon Arm scored a total of 266 runs for 8 wickets in their 35 overs,” said Matt Bramall of the Revelstoke Cricket Club in a recap of the match. “Three of their batsmen scored over 50 runs each and we conceded 40 wides while fielding. Our batting struggled this week due to explosive Salmon Arm bowling early on, we lost wickets regularly and were unable to build any partnerships. In the end, we were all out for 73, losing by 193 runs.”

The Revelstoke Cricket Club will head to Kelowna this weekend (Sept. 3) for their penultimate game of the season. The game will be played at a brand new cricket venue in Glenmore Recreational Park against the Kelowna Casuals.

