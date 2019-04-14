108 women braved the rainy weather to race in the annual Revelstoke Women’s Enduro last fall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Cycling Association announces summer race schedule

The Revelstoke Cycling Association has announced their summer race schedule.

The cross country series will start on May 8 at MacPherson, with the second on May 22, third on June 5 and last on Sept.11.

The enduro series starts May 15 at MacPherson with the second on May 29, the third on June 12 on Boulder and the fourth on Sept. 29 on Boulder and Frisby.

The downhill series starts May 26 with the Chainless down TNT on MacPherson. The second race of the season goes June 9 on Boulder, the third, June 23 on Boulder and Frigid Fingers runs Sept. 29 on Frisby.

The dates have not yet been finalized for the cyclocross series.

See bikerevelstoke.org for more information.

 

