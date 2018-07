The crowd at the Forum went wild

The Derailers took an early lead in their last home bout of the season against the Sea to Sky Sirens of Squamish on Saturday evening in the Forum.

But the Sirens made a hard fought comeback putting up big blocks and quick moves.

In the last two minutes of the game the Derailers pulled ahead 172-164, to thunderous cheers from their fans.

