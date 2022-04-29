Revelstoke Golf Club open for the season

Houston Clark, Kim Livingston, Mike Turnbull, and Seb Newsome were the first foursome on the course for opening day. (Contributed by Dean Jackson)

The Revelstoke Golf Club is now open.

Opening day is offering plenty of blue sky, a mainly sunny day with cloudy periods in the morning, barely any wind and a temperate 12°C.

On May 8 the Revelstoke Golf Club is hosting a community day, giving locals the chance to play for free after 11 a.m. with a donation to the food bank.

