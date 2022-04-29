Revelstoke Golf Club open for the season

The Revelstoke Golf Club is now open.
Opening day is offering plenty of blue sky, a mainly sunny day with cloudy periods in the morning, barely any wind and a temperate 12°C.
On May 8 the Revelstoke Golf Club is hosting a community day, giving locals the chance to play for free after 11 a.m. with a donation to the food bank.
