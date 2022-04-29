Houston Clark, Kim Livingston, Mike Turnbull, and Seb Newsome were the first foursome on the course for opening day. (Contributed by Dean Jackson)

Houston Clark, Kim Livingston, Mike Turnbull, and Seb Newsome were the first foursome on the course for opening day. (Contributed by Dean Jackson)

Revelstoke Golf Club open for the season

The Revelstoke Golf Club is now open.

Opening day is offering plenty of blue sky, a mainly sunny day with cloudy periods in the morning, barely any wind and a temperate 12°C.

On May 8 the Revelstoke Golf Club is hosting a community day, giving locals the chance to play for free after 11 a.m. with a donation to the food bank.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Golf Club teeing up opening day

READ MORE: Revelstoke golfer named in Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GolfRevelstoke

Previous story
Brock Boeser scores 2 as Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime
Next story
Stars and sleepers: Players to watch as the NHL playoffs get underway

Just Posted

The Scoop. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Houston Clark, Kim Livingston, Mike Turnbull, and Seb Newsome were the first foursome on the course for opening day. (Contributed by Dean Jackson)
Revelstoke Golf Club open for the season

SS Lytton approaching Arrowhead, circa 1895. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 181)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 28

(Photo - @hockeysplyersclub Twitter)
Morning Start: What NHL fan bases consume the most alcohol?