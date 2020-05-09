Revelstoke Golf Club open for the season

Only members and Revelstoke residents will be allowed to golf

Jon Dandie, Dawn Doebert, Nathan Marcon, Brad Beerling golfed, always two metres apart, at the Revelstoke Golf Club on opening day, May 8, 2020. (Kestrel Colllison photo)

The Revelstoke Golf Club opened May 8.

Due to the pandemic, the club is open only to members and residents of Revelstoke only, with identification being asked for at check in.

“We believe that golf can follow all the important Covid-19 precautions and physical distancing requirements and allow for much needed exercise and mental health benefits,” reads the club’s website.

As well as asking people who feel sick to stay home and everyone else to keep two metres apart at all times, the club is asking that people do not touch flag sticks, cups or other players equipment.

Pool noodles have been placed in the cups to allows the ball to drop but remain half out of the hole.

At the moment the club is not accepting walk-ons, you must book a tee time before you go to the course.

Memberships must be paid in advance either over the phone or online as the process can take too long at the counter.

The club is asking golfers to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to tee time and to pay by tap if possible.

Putting greens, the driving range, restaurant and club storage are all temporarily closed. Clubs are not available for rental.

Washrooms on the course will be closed, however a washroom on the main floor of the clubhouse will remain open.

Only two golfers will be allowed in the golf shop at a time, to check in.

Benches, sand bottles, ball washers and rakes have been removed from the course.

Golf carts will be single rider unless golfers are from the same household and carts will be sanitized before they go out again.

Jon Dandie at the Revelstoke Golf club on opening day of the 2020 season. (Kestrel Collison photo)