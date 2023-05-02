Revelstoke Golf Club set opening day for May 4

The club announced the opening of the club for this Thursday (May 4)

Warm weather and plenty of sunshine have led to an earlier-than-expected opening for the Revelstoke Golf Club.

The course will officially open to the public on Thursday (May 4).

“A big shout out to the grounds crew who have been putting in the hard work clearing snow and making the course look amazing,” said the Revelstoke Golf Club in a post announcing the course’s opening.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Golf Club prepares for opening day ahead of another busy season on the course

Visit golfrevelstoke.com to learn more.

READ MORE: Formula 1’s Lance Stroll interviewed in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GolfRevelstoke