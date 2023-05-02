Revelstoke Golf Club set opening day for May 4

Warm weather and plenty of sunshine have led to an earlier-than-expected opening for the Revelstoke Golf Club.
The course will officially open to the public on Thursday (May 4).
“A big shout out to the grounds crew who have been putting in the hard work clearing snow and making the course look amazing,” said the Revelstoke Golf Club in a post announcing the course’s opening.
Visit golfrevelstoke.com to learn more.
