The driving range at Revelstoke Golf Club . (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The driving range at Revelstoke Golf Club . (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Golf Club set opening day for May 4

The club announced the opening of the club for this Thursday (May 4)

Warm weather and plenty of sunshine have led to an earlier-than-expected opening for the Revelstoke Golf Club.

The course will officially open to the public on Thursday (May 4).

“A big shout out to the grounds crew who have been putting in the hard work clearing snow and making the course look amazing,” said the Revelstoke Golf Club in a post announcing the course’s opening.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Golf Club prepares for opening day ahead of another busy season on the course

Visit golfrevelstoke.com to learn more.

READ MORE: Formula 1’s Lance Stroll interviewed in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GolfRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SFU footballer pens letter to university pleading to bring program back

Just Posted

The driving range at Revelstoke Golf Club . (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Golf Club set opening day for May 4

(Janet Soucy photo)
CSRD Trunk Sale coming to Revelstoke

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso. (Ben Sutherland)
Formula 1’s Lance Stroll interviewed in Revelstoke

Mingling before dinner at the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club Banquet. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Rod and Gun club hosts banquet at Community Centre