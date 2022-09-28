Revelstoke Golf Course Executive Professional, Dean Jackson, up for provincial award

Jackson will be up against three other regional winners.

Dean Jackson, the general manager and executive professional at Revelstoke Golf Club, cracked the top four in the province vying for the Cec Ferguson Executive Professional of the Year.

Executive professional is a relatively new title for Jackson. In the Canadian golf realm, Jackson said that executive professional is just a special term for general manager — a position he took on this year. Before, Jackson held the title of head professional, which he won regional awards for.

“It’s going to be definitely tough competition. They’re all wonderful at what they do,” said Jackson of the other three regional winners.

The province is split into four categories based on region, including interior, Kootenays, lower mainland, and the island. Jackson was recognized for his work at the Revelstoke golf course, which is part of the interior region.

To be in the running for the provincial Cec Ferguson Executive Professional of the Year title, Jackson was nominated by his peers in recognition of his work. From there, a committee awarded him the regional title, which put him in the running against other regions for the provincial award.

While Jackson has an answer for any questions that the club’s patrons may have, he wasn’t sure what it was that set him apart in the region as an executive professional.

“It’s humbling to be honest with you, because I just come in and I do my job,” said Jackson.

Jackson paused, before adding that he tries to “lead by example.” He then said he wouldn’t ask anyone to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself.

“There’s still roles that I take on, that I did 20 years ago — washing carts, picking the golf range, there’s nothing that that I wouldn’t do out there,” said Jackson.

Jackson said that while he would be honoured to receive the award, the competition will be tough.

“I’m going up against three outstanding professionals…every single one of those guys deserve it as well,” said Jackson.

The provincial awards will be decided on Oct. 3, with the winner being decided by voting on the PGA BC website.

