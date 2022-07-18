Revelstoke Grizzlies 2022/23 regular season schedule announced

The KIJHL released the schedule for the upcoming season on July 18

The Revelstoke Grizzlies holding their bronze medals at the Ladner Leisure Centre on April 10, 2022. (Revelstoke Grizzlies/Facebook)

While the season is still months away, hockey fans in Revelstoke now know which days to book off work and dust off their crimson-red jerseys as the KIJHL has announced the schedule for the 2022/23 regular season.

The season kicks off at home on Friday, Sept. 23 as the Revelstoke Grizzlies play host on opening night to their rivals from the north: the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Grizzlies fans should circle Oct. 7 on their calendar to catch the rematch of the 2022 Teck Cup Finals, as the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Nelson Leafs face-off at the Forum.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies against the Nelson Leafs in the Teck Cup Finals. (Bob Hall)

The Grizzlies will face some unfamiliar competition this season, with games against the Golden Rockets, Creston Valley Thunder Cats, Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Kimberley Dynamiters, Castlegar Rebels, and Grand Forks Border Bruins for the first time since the 2019/20 season.

The Grizzlies will also play host to the KIJHL’s only American team, The Spokane Braves, this season. The Braves sat out the 2020/21 season due to ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 at the U.S.-Canada border.

January will be a busy month at the Revelstoke Forum, with the Grizzlies packing in 10 home games in less than 30 days between Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 24, 2023.

Fans lining up to watch the Grizzlies hoist the cup in Revelstoke in March 2022. (Steve Piccollo)

The Grizzlies are already guaranteed to play hockey in April next year, as the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup will be hosted in Revelstoke beginning Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Although this is the first time Revelstoke will host the tournament, the Grizzlies have competed for the Cyclone Taylor Cup four times before, taking home the trophy in 1998, 2010 and 2019. They capped off last season with a third-place showing at the tournament.

