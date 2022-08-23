The Forum was half full for the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season in 2021. Pre-season games last year saw only 250 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies announce pre-season schedule

The reigning Teck Cup Champions will host their first home game on Sept. 3

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have announced their schedule for their upcoming pre-season games prior to the 2022-23 regular season.

The Forum will host its first game of the pre-season on Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., as the Grizzlies play host to their conference rivals the Golden Rockets.

The Grizzlies will also play host to the Columbia Valley Rockies on Sept. 9 before closing out the pre-season at home on Sept. 17 against the Kimberly Dynamiters.

The KIJHL regular season kicks off at home on Friday, Sept. 23, as the Grizzlies play host on opening night to their rivals from the north, the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The Grizzlies have also revealed the team’s first trade of the new season, sending forward Collin Kozijn to the North Okanagan Knights in exchange for future considerations.

Kozijn put up 18 points in 56 games for the Grizzlies last season.

“We would like to thank Collin for two amazing years and wish him all the best in his hockey,” said a statement released by the Grizzlies.

The Forum was half full for the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season in 2021. Pre-season games last year saw only 250 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
