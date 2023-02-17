Revelstoke Grizzlies begin playoff series against 100 Mile House Wranglers

The Revelstoke Forum will host the first game of the playoffs tonight

The Revelstoke Grizzlies enter the playoffs tonight with game one of their first-round series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The Grizzlies finished their season on a high last week and finished the season with 30 wins and 67 points, 3 better than in the 2021/22 season.

In five meetings against the Wranglers this season, the Grizzlies are 5-1, with a combined goal total of 27-7 in favour of Revelstoke.

“I saw guys playing with more heart and character and we want to trend in that direction into the playoffs,” said head coach Ryan Parent in an interview with the KIJHL, noting they had locked up first place in their division for a long period. “We know we have to work, it’s the characteristic of our team, and we have to work for our wins. Collectively, I think we’re on the right track.”

The Wranglers finished fourth in the Doug Birks Division, but finished the season on a good run, going 6-2-2 in their last 10 games.

“We’re facing a very prepared team, a very experienced team, a very talented team,” said 100 Mile House Wranglers Head Coach and GM Dale Hladun about the Grizzlies. “Our mandate is we gotta avoid trying to go toe-to-toe with them. We’re gonna have to repel their attacks and be as strong as we can be as a five-man unit against them. Goaltending always plays an important role and both our goalies are starting to really find their way so I’m pretty comfortable with either one of the guys that we’re gonna start.”

The KIJHL doled out the end-of-season awards for the Doug Birks Division last week.

Revelstoke forward Carter Bettenson was named Most Valuable player in the division. “He was key in helping the Grizzlies finish second overall in the KIJHL and post the lowest goals against with 95,” said the KIJHL in the announcement.

Grizzlies veteran goaltender Jozef Kuchaslo won the award for Top Goaltender in the division. “Kuchaslo teamed up with Owen Albers to help the Grizzlies win their division with 30 victories,” said the KIJHL in the announcement.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the series:

Game 2: Saturday Feb. 18 100 Mile House Wranglers vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (7 p.m. Revelstoke Forum)

Game 3: Tuesday Feb 21 Revelstoke Grizzlies @ 100 Mile House Wranglers (7 p.m. South Cariboo Recreation Center)

Game 4: Wednesday Feb 22 Revelstoke Grizzlies @ 100 Mile House Wranglers (7 p.m. South Cariboo Recreation Center)

Game 5: Friday Feb 24 100 Mile House Wranglers @ Revelstoke Grizzlies (7 p.m. Revelstoke Forum)

Game 6: Sunday Feb 26 Revelstoke Grizzlies @ 100 Mile House Wranglers (2 p.m. South Cariboo Recreation Center)

Game 7: Monday Feb 27 100 Mile House Wranglers @ Revelstoke Grizzlies (7 p.m. Revelstoke Forum)

Puck drops at the Revelstoke Forum tonight at 7 p.m.

