Brendan Vulcano was recognized with the Community Honour award at the Grizzlies’ awards banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate the end of their regular season with awards

Their last game is on Saturday and the playoffs start next week

Grizzlies coach Ryan Parent recognized members of his team for their talent and dedication at their annual awards banquet on Wednesday.

With the end of the regular season on Saturday and the playoffs starting next week the Grizzlies are in it to win it.

 

Carter Anderson received the Most Dedicated Player award at the Grizzlies’ awards banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Raymond Speerbrecker was recognized as the Most Improved player at the Grizzlies’ award banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Nathan Bailer was recognized as the Most Inspirational player at the Grizzlies’ awards banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Tommy Bodtker was recognized as the Most Valuable Player at the Grizzlies’ awards banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Ethan Schaeffer was recognized as the Rookie of the Year at the Grizzlies’ awards banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Josh Irvine got the Most Sportsmanlike award at the Grizzlies’ year end awards banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Dalton Irvine was awarded Top Defenceman at the Grizzlies’ awards banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Cash Sawchyn was recognized with the Unsung Hero award at the Grizzlies’ awards banquet on Wednesday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

