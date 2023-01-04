Revelstoke Grizzlies come up short in first game of 2023

The Kamloops Storm took down the Grizzlies on Tuesday (Jan. 3) night at the Revelstoke Forum

The Revelstoke Grizzlies played their first game of 2023 last night (Jan. 4), a tightly-contested divisional match-up against their rivals from the west: the Kamloops Storm.

In the second period, Revelstoke got on the board. Caleb West fed Brady Schwab who snapped a shot into the upper corner of the net to put the Grizzlies up 1-0.

However, just a few minutes later, Jozef Kuchaslo’s stick snapped while trying to clear the puck leading to a turnover which Storm forward Peyton Kelly buried in the back of the net. The game was tied 1-1 through two periods of play.

The Grizzlies would go on to give up three unanswered goals in the third period, and the visiting Storm took home the 4-1 victory.

With the win, the Kamloops Storm gain some ground in the fight for first place in the Doug Birks Division.

The Doug Birks Division standings as of Jan. 4. (KIJHL)

The home stand continues for the Grizzlies this weekend, returning to the Forum to play the North Okanagan Knights on Friday (Jan. 6) before taking on the Princeton Posse at home on Saturday (Jan. 7).

