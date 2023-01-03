The Kamloops Storm will head to the Revelstoke Forum tonight (Jan. 3) to take on the Grizzlies. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The Kamloops Storm will head to the Revelstoke Forum tonight (Jan. 3) to take on the Grizzlies. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies face-off against divisional rivals

The Kamloops Storm are in Revelstoke tonight (Jan. 3) to take on the Grizzlies

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will look to bounce back tonight after a heartbreaking loss on New Year’s Eve to the Chase Heat.

On Saturday (Dec. 31), the Heat held the Grizzlies off for a 2 – 1 victory in the last game of 2022. With the win, Chase broke their 13-game losing streak.

Tonight, the Grizzlies play host to their divisional rivals, the Kamloops Storm. There’ll be plenty to play for tonight besides bragging rights, as the Storm sit 10 points behind the Grizzlies for first place in the Doug Birks Division with a game in hand.

Standings in the Doug Birks Division as of Jan. 3. (KIJHL)

Storm forward Ryan Larsen has been the focal point for his team’s offense, leading the team with 34 points in 28 games this season.

Puck drops at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Winter composting with Revelstoke’s Local Food Initiative

READ MORE: Housing prices on the rise around Thompson-Okanagan

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke Grizzlies

Previous story
THE MOJ: Canuck JT Miller’s alpha male status in need of checks and balances

Just Posted

(Ryan Doty)
How to fly: A peek behind the curtain at heli-ski piloting, one of Revelstoke’s biggest industries

The Kamloops Storm will head to the Revelstoke Forum tonight (Jan. 3) to take on the Grizzlies. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies face-off against divisional rivals

This home on Pixton Road in Lake Country is the most expensive home in the Thompson-Okanagan, 156th in the province according to BC Assessment. (Pricey Pads/Facebook)
Housing prices on the rise around Thompson-Okanagan

(File photo)
Winter composting with Revelstoke’s Local Food Initiative