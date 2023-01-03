Revelstoke Grizzlies face-off against divisional rivals

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will look to bounce back tonight after a heartbreaking loss on New Year’s Eve to the Chase Heat.
On Saturday (Dec. 31), the Heat held the Grizzlies off for a 2 – 1 victory in the last game of 2022. With the win, Chase broke their 13-game losing streak.
Tonight, the Grizzlies play host to their divisional rivals, the Kamloops Storm. There’ll be plenty to play for tonight besides bragging rights, as the Storm sit 10 points behind the Grizzlies for first place in the Doug Birks Division with a game in hand.
Storm forward Ryan Larsen has been the focal point for his team’s offense, leading the team with 34 points in 28 games this season.
Puck drops at 7 p.m.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
