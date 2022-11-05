Revelstoke Grizzlies fall in overtime to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats

The loss puts the Grizzlies in second in the league with 22 points

The Revelstoke Grizzlies were back in action again last night (Nov. 4) in Creston, where they lost 3–2 in overtime to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Grizzlies, now with a 9–1–2–2 record, took their second overtime loss of the season on Friday. Revelstoke sit second in the Kootenay Interior Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) with 22 points. The Grand Forks Border Bruins are the only team ahead of the Grizzlies with 23 points, and the Bruins have two games in hand.

Creston Valley scored early in overtime to secure the win over the Grizzlies.

It was a slow start to the game for both teams, with the crowd having to wait until 15:09 in the second period before the Thunder Cats scored on a powerplay. Grizzlies Owen Chamberland got a two-minute penalty for holding, Campbell Mclean, of the Thunder Cats scored the goal, assisted by Luke Chakrabarti and Max Chakrabarti.

The Grizzlies responded in the third period with a powerplay goal of their own. After Thunder Cats’ Clayton Brown got two-minutes for tripping, the Grizzlies converted with Carter Bettenson scoring at 6:03, assisted by captain Will McPhee.

Despite the equalizer, the tie didn’t last long as the Thunder Cats scored just 17 seconds later to regain the lead. Blake Anderson scored, assisted by Luke Chakrabarti and Nikolai Morrison.

The Grizzlies tied it up again at 12:46 on a powerplay once again after Nikolai Morrison went to the penalty box for head contact, resulting in a two-minute penalty for the team and a 10-minute misconduct. The goal for the Grizzlies came from Daniel Wittenberg, assisted by Brady Augot and McPhee.

Tied at two and heading to the extra frame, the Thunder Cats’ Max Chakrabarti scored just 37 seconds in, assisted by Luke Chakrabarti and Campbell McLean to get their seventh win of the season.

The Grizzlies are back in action again tonight against KIJHL’s seventh ranked team, the Kimberley Dynamiters. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m in Kimberley at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

