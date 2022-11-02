Revelstoke Grizzlies fall short against Chase Heat

The Grizzlies have lost to the Heat twice in one week

The Revelstoke Grizzlies against the Chase Heat on Oct. 25. (Photo by Dave Albers)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Chase Heat were involved in another down-to-the-wire match-up last night, and for the second time in less than a week, the Heat came out on top 3-2.

Grizzlies defenceman Brandon Gallo scored with less than two minutes left in the third period to send the game to overtime. The game was ultimately decided in a shootout, where goals from Aiden Brown and Trevor Kennedy sealed the win for the home team.

Revelstoke goaltender Jozef Kuchaslo made 31 saves in the losing effort.

Despite losing two of their last three games, the Grizzlies still lead the Doug Birks Division with 21 points through the first 13 games of the season. The Sicamous Heat are in second place with 13.

The road trip continues for the Grizzlies this weekend, as they head to the Johnny Bucyk Arena in Creston to take on the Thunder Cats on Friday night. The Thunder Cats currently sit bottom of the Eddie Mountain Division.

Then on Saturday, they head north-east in the Kootenays towards Kimberly to take on the Dynamiters.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Aaron Volpatti stops in on his book tour for ‘FIGHTER: Defying the NHL Odds’

READ MORE: New Revelstoke Council inaugurated

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KIJHLRevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies