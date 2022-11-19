Revelstoke Grizzlies get a win on the road against Beaver Valley Nitehawks

The Revelstoke Grizzlies were back in action last night, beating the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in an authoritative 4–0 win on the road.

The Grizzlies, now with a 13–1–2–3 record, took another win on Friday in Beaver Valley. Sitting atop the Kootenay Interior Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) with 31 points, the Grand Forks Border Bruins are the closest team to the Grizzlies with 30 points. Luke Aston opened the scoring for the Grizzlies in the first period.

Assisted by Will McPhee and Carter Bettenson, Aston slotted home the first goal at 6:11 in the first period. Less than three minutes later, Colton McLeod doubled the lead with an unassisted goal at 9:00 in the first period.

McPhee and Bettenson’s assist bring them to 18 and 12 points this season, respectively. Bettenson’s points come from nine goals and nine assists, while McPhee has 12 assists this season.

The Grizzlies didn’t score for most of the second period until they capitalized on a powerplay. When Jeremy Hanson for the Nitehawks went to the box for roughing, Gage Lajeunesse scored his third goal of the season for the Grizzlies, assisted by Spencer MacDonald and Liam Fitzgerald.

A penalty proved fatal to the Nitehawks once more in the third period. Gavin Tritt got two minutes for slashing, which led to a goal for the Grizzlies from Carson Reinson at 12:46. Reinson’s goal was assisted by Lajeunesse and Aston, making it a multi-point game for the pair.

The Grizzlies play again tomorrow (Nov. 20) in Sicamous. They will take on the Sicamous Eagles at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre at 2 p.m.

