Revelstoke Grizzlies hand out year-end awards

Whistler’s Cody Flann received Rookie of the Year and Top Scorer honours

With the end of the regular season, the Revelstoke Grizzlies handed out their year-end awards.

Rookie of the Year was shared between 17-year-old Cody Flann and 18-year-old Sho Takai.

Top Scorer went to 20-year-old Jordan Robertson (22 goals and 36 assists) and Cody Flann (22 goals and 15 assists).

Most Valuable Player was 19-year-old captain Tommy Bodtker, who reached his 100-game milestone in the KIJHL earlier this season.

Top Defenceman was 19-year-old assistant captain Joel Scrimbit.

Most Dedicated Player was 19-year-old goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz

Most Sportsmanlike Player was 19-year-old Revelstokian Ullar Wiatzka.

Most Improved Player was 16-year-old rookie defenceman Matt Cadden of Revelstoke.

Unsung Hero was 19-year-old rookie Ryan Bedard.

Most Inspirational Player was 18-year-old defenceman Jacob Bourchier.

Community Honour Award was 18-year-old Harrison Rosch.

During their Friday night game, the club also handed out awards to its fan of the year, Cesare Bafaro. He received the award from Wiatzka. Wiatzka was also voted the fan-favourite player this season.

And on Saturday night, the team retired #19, the number of former NHLer and Revelstokian Aaron Volpatti.

The Junior B club will be lacing up their skates for the start of the post-season next Friday when they host the Kamloops Storm.

