KIJHL President Bill Olhausen (left) presents Revelstoke Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Parent with the KIJHL Coach of the Year award before the first game of the Doug Birks Division Final series in Revelstoke on March 6, 2018. All the coaches in the KIJHL vote for the peer they think is most deserving. Parent was also recognized as Coach of the Year in the Doug Birks Division. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies head coach named the best in the KIJHL

Ryan Parent recognized as KIJHL Coach of the Year

Revelstoke Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Parent is “very honoured [and] very humbled” after being named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Coach of the Year.

The award is voted on by coaches in the KIJHL.

Parent was presented with the award on March 6 at the Forum before the first game of the Grizzlies’ second round series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

KIJHL President Bill Olhausen stepped into the home team’s bench to present the award to Parent.

The Review spoke with Parent about the award over the weekend.

He was quick to highlight the rest of the Grizzlies coaching staff: assistant coach Lukas Lomicky and assistant and goalie coach Darren Komonoski as well as the players for bringing it every night.

“I’m a big believer that players make the coaches, not the other way around,” he said.

The Grizzlies continue their playoff run against the 100 Mile Wranglers this week.

“The real reward,” said Parent, “would be to win more this year.”

 

