Revelstoke Grizzlies head to Golden to kick off preseason

It’s been 138 days since the Revelstoke Grizzlies were crowned provincial champions in front of a packed crowd at the Revelstoke Forum.
Tonight, they will return to the ice to kick off their pre-season ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign.
The Grizzlies are heading east to Golden tonight (Sept. 1) to face off against the Rockets at Golden Arena.
Then, on Saturday (Sept. 2), the Grizzlies will host the Rockets at the Revelstoke Forum.
The Grizzlies will play three weekends of exhibition hockey before their regular season starts on Sept. 22 with a game against the Leafs in Nelson.
Puck drops in Golden tonight at 7 p.m.
