Grizzlies’ captain Tommy Bodtker accepts the KIJHL Doug Birks Division Regular Season championship banner. The Grizzlies’ meet Kamloops in the first round of playoffs starting this week. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies headed to round two of the playoffs

The Grizzlies are headed to round two of the playoffs against the 100 Mile House Wranglers this week.

Game one and two are in Revelstoke on March 8 and 9. Doors to the Forum open at 6 p.m.

Game three and four are in 100 Mile House at 7 p.m.

Goals scored so far during the playoffs:

Ryan Bedard

Cody Flann-4

Ethan Schaeffer-6

Josh Irvine-2

Tommy Bodtker-2

Ullar Wiatzka

Matt Cadden

Carter Anderson

Jon Vandermolen

Jaden Hay

Brendan Vulcano

Cash Sawchyn

Caleb Rausch

So far goalie Liam McGarva has saved 43 shots in three games and Noah Desouza has saved 29 shots in one game.

Game five, if needed will be on March 15 in Revelstoke, Game six, if needed March 17 in 100 Mile House and Game seven, if needed March 17 in Revelstoke.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
