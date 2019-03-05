Revelstoke Grizzlies headed to round two of the playoffs

The Grizzlies are headed to round two of the playoffs against the 100 Mile House Wranglers this week.
Game one and two are in Revelstoke on March 8 and 9. Doors to the Forum open at 6 p.m.
Game three and four are in 100 Mile House at 7 p.m.
Goals scored so far during the playoffs:
Ryan Bedard
Cody Flann-4
Ethan Schaeffer-6
Josh Irvine-2
Tommy Bodtker-2
Ullar Wiatzka
Matt Cadden
Carter Anderson
Jon Vandermolen
Jaden Hay
Brendan Vulcano
Cash Sawchyn
Caleb Rausch
So far goalie Liam McGarva has saved 43 shots in three games and Noah Desouza has saved 29 shots in one game.
Game five, if needed will be on March 15 in Revelstoke, Game six, if needed March 17 in 100 Mile House and Game seven, if needed March 17 in Revelstoke.
