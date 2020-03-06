Revelstoke Grizzlies leading the pack going into second round of division finals

First game is this Monday

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are going into round two of the KIJHL Doug Birks Division finals. The Grizzlies are leading the division, having lost only six games out of 49 played. They have 19 more points than the second-leading team, Chase Heat.

The following is the upcoming schedule for games.

Game 1 March 9 Revelstoke 7 p.m.

Game 2 March 10 Revelstoke 7 p.m.

Game 3 March 12 100 Mile House 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 March 13 100 Mile House 7 p.m.

Game 5 March 15 Revelstoke 7 p.m. (If required)

Game 6 March 16 100 Mile House 7 p.m. (If required)

Game 7 March 17 Revelstoke 7 p.m. (If required)

Gates open 6 p.m. for all games in the Revelstoke Forum.

