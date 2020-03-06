Revelstoke Grizzlies leading the pack going into second round of division finals

First game is this Monday

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are going into round two of the KIJHL Doug Birks Division finals. The Grizzlies are leading the division, having lost only six games out of 49 played. They have 19 more points than the second-leading team, Chase Heat.

The following is the upcoming schedule for games.

Game 1 March 9 Revelstoke 7 p.m.

Game 2 March 10 Revelstoke 7 p.m.

Game 3 March 12 100 Mile House 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 March 13 100 Mile House 7 p.m.

Game 5 March 15 Revelstoke 7 p.m. (If required)

Game 6 March 16 100 Mile House 7 p.m. (If required)

Game 7 March 17 Revelstoke 7 p.m. (If required)

Gates open 6 p.m. for all games in the Revelstoke Forum.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyRevelstoke Grizzlies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curling Canada athletes opt for traditional handshakes instead of suggested fist bumps
Next story
MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies leading the pack going into second round of division finals

First game is this Monday

Special closure of an avalanche area in Rogers Pass lifted

The special closure of the West Rogers Winter Restricted Area has been… Continue reading

Avalanche danger is considerable near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says avalanches are large and human triggering likely at all elevations

‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin this fall

The province said there will be no extended 24 hour closures during summer or winter

Revelstoke community calendar for March 5

Maritime Kitchen Party March 6, 10 p.m. River City Pub Maritimers love… Continue reading

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Pie Company

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

COLUMN: Pilkey Palooza comes to the Summerland Library

Author’s works featured in this year’s Spring Break Reading Challenge

Summerland man asks for improved accessibility

Doors to downtown businesses present a challenge for wheelchairs and scooters, Chris Beaton says

Sun Life cancels convention amid COVID-19 concerns

Global company cancels Cancun conference due to coronavirus

Big Little Lions take Okanagan spotlight

Shows planned in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Masks sold out in Vernon amid growing COVID-19 concerns

Medical supplies stores say masks, hand sanitizer flew off the shelves; suppliers can’t keep up with demand

Dead moose found on Rutland property in Kelowna

Property owners suspects the moose was either shot or poisoned

First ever Brewchella a hit in Kelowna

Craft Beer Market held a beer festival Thursday night

Most Read