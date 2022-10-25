Revelstoke Grizzlies look ahead to upcoming games following successful weekend

The Revelstoke Forum will host the Chase Heat and Kelowna Chiefs this week

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ Daniel Wittenberg in action against the 100 Mile House Wranglers earlier this season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies return to the Forum tonight after a hard-fought road trip which saw them claim two important victories.

The Grizzlies were in Princeton on Saturday night to take on the Posse. It was a back-and-forth tilt for the full 60-minutes, and it would take a shootout to decide the winner. Grizzlies forward Carter Bettenson put home the shoot-out winner to seal the 4-3 win.

Sunday night’s match-up saw the Grizzlies make the trip to Kamloops to face-off against the Storm. Grizzlies rookie Liam Fitzgerald scored twice in the third period to deliver Revelstoke the 4-3 win.

Coming up next is the start of another massive week of games at the Revelstoke Forum.

Tonight, the Grizzlies take on their division rivals, the Chase Heat. The Heat will be looking to get their season on track after a poor start, sitting third in the division with just 7 points.

Then, on Friday, the Revelstoke Forum plays host to the Kelowna Chiefs. The night will feature a special guest appearance by Revelstoke’s own former pro Aaron Volpatti who’s debuting his new book FIGHTER: Defying the NHL Odds.

The Grizzlies currently sit at the top of the Doug Birks Division with 17 points.

Defenceman Brandon Gallo leads the Grizzlies in points (13) and has the third most assists in the KIJHL with 12.

