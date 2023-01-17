Revelstoke Grizzlies look for revenge against division rivals on Tuesday night

The Grizzlies will face the Kamloops Storm at the Revelstoke Forum tonight (Jan. 17)

Jake Wallace celebrating his goal against the Kamloops Storm last season. (Matt Timmins/Revelstoke Grizzlies)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are preparing for a big divisional clash tonight (Jan 17) against their bitter rivals after a pair of statement wins over the weekend.

The Grizzlies took down the 100 Mile House Wranglers in both games of their double-header last weekend (Jan. 13 and 14).

“We need to keep it rolling in the next few games then get on a streak before the playoffs,” said Grizzlies defenceman Brandon Gallo after their win on Saturday (Jan. 14) night. “Tuesday is a big game against Kamloops. They are second in our division. We’ll be watching a lot of video to prepare for them”.

“The coaches have us back on the right track now,” said Grizzlies forward Colton McLeod. “We’re always working hard in practice and the gym which is helping our success.”

The Grizzlies have won six of their last 10 games and sit in first place in the Doug Birks Division, and face another tough challenge tonight against the second place Kamloops Storm. The last time these two teams faced each-other on Jan. 3, the Storm routed the Grizzlies in a crushing 4-1 win.

Revelstoke forward Carter Bettenson has been on fire as of late, and leads the team with 36 points in 34 games this season.

Storm goaltender Colton Phillips-Watts currently leads the KIJHL in goals-against-average (GAA) with 1.39. If he starts between the pipes tonight for the visitors, he’ll be one to watch.

Puck drops at the Revelstoke Forum tonight at 7 p.m.

With files from Andy Siegel.

READ MORE: Livestock killed, driver injured in 3-vehicle collision near Revelstoke

READ MORE: 101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsKIJHLRevelstoke Grizzlies