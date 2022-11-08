Revelstoke Grizzlies look to snap cold streak tonight against division rivals

The Revelstoke Grizzlies in action against the Sicamous Eagles last season. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will look to break their cold streak tonight against their division rivals, the Sicamous Eagles, back on home ice.

The Grizzlies road trip last weekend in the Kootenays didn’t quite go as planned. Friday’s (Nov. 4) game against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats was tightly contested through 60 minutes, leading to overtime. Thunder Cats forward Max Chakrabarti scored less than a minute into overtime to seal the 3-2 win for the home team.

Saturday’s (Nov.5) game in Kimberly against the Dynamiters saw both teams locked in a stalemate, with neither team able to find the back of the net in regulation or overtime. The Dynamiters took the win in the shootout. This was the first time the Grizzlies have been shut-out this season.

The Grizzlies have now lost three games in a row for the first time this season, and have lost all of their games so far in November.

On the other side of the puck, the Eagles have won all of their last five games coming into this one, and after a slow start to the season, are closing the gap on the Grizzlies for first place in the Doug Birks Division.

Puck drops tonight at the Revelstoke Forum at 7 p.m.

