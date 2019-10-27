Revelstoke Grizzlies lose 6:1 at home

The Revelstoke Grizzlies lost against the Kimberley Dynamiters on the weekend.

The final score was 6:1.

Jett Saharchuk from the Dynamiters scored the first and only goal in the first period.

In the second, Matt Cadden from Revelstoke scored and it looked like the Grizzlies had a chance.

However, the chance was short-lived. Ryan Piva from Kimberley scored less than two minutes later, breaking the tie.

The third period saw an onslaught of four goals from Kimberley. The first two were scored by Brock Palmer, third by Beau Larson, and the last by Carter Spring.

However, both teams had roughly the same number of shots on net. Kimberley had 37 and Revelstoke 36.

Of particular note, Grizzlies forward Cody Flann, jersey 22, was honoured last night for his 100 points achievement.

The night prior, Revelstoke won in overtime against Summerland at the Summerland Arena. The final score was 4:3. For the month of October, Revelstoke has won seven out of nine games and leading with the most points in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference.

The next game is Nov. 1 against Sicamous and will be at the Revelstoke Forum.

 

