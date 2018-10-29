Revelstoke Grizzlies lose one win one against Sicamous last weekend

File photo The Revelstoke Grizzlies lost one and won the second this weekend.

The Grizzlies’ winning streak came to an end on Friday night when they lost 5-3 to the Sicamous Eagles on home ice but they came back to win the following day in Sicamous 3-1.

The puck didn’t see the net in the first period on Friday’s game despite 10 penalties being awarded. Sicamous successfully killed six penalties and Revelstoke killed four.

The Grizzlies scored a short-handed goal six and a half minutes into the second period. Ryan Pereverzoff was assisted by Ethan Schaeffer.

Sicamous answered with a goal 30 seconds later by Aaron Plessis assisted by Justin Hodgson and Dallas Stewart.

They took the lead 30 seconds later with a goal by Brandon Pelletier assisted by David Cloutier and Sean Thornton.

The Grizzlies’ Cody Flann answered with an assist by Caleb Rausch with 7:38 left on the clock and took the lead with a power play goal by Cater Anderson assisted by Jon Vandermolen and Ethan Schaeffer five minutes later.

Sicamous tied the game half way through the third period with a goal by Brandon Pelletier assisted by Sebastian Archambault and David Cloutier.

Cloutier scored Sicamous’ fourth goal four minutes later assisted by Sean Moleschi and Colton Yaremko.

With 1:47 left on the clock Justin Hodgson sealed the deal with an empty net goal.

Revelstoke’s goalie Noah Desouza saved 25 shots. Cole Steinke, the goalie for Sicamous saved 53 shots.

Saturday’s game started the same way–no goals scored in the first period with eight penalties awarded. The Grizzlies killed six penalties and the Eagles killed two.

Revelstoke’s Josh Irvine scored the first goal of the game less than two minutes into the second period with an assist from Rider McCallum and Ullar Wiatzka.

Sicamous’ Aaron Plessis answered back with 21 seconds left on the clock assisted by Josh Olson.

Irvine scored the Grizzlies’ second goal halfway through the third period, assisted by Wiatzka and McCallum.

Carter Anderson increased the lead with a power play goal with six minutes left on the clock.

Liam McGarva was in net for the Grizzlies and saved 19 shots. Koltin Dodge played goalie for the Eagles and saved 33 shots.

The Grizzlies next home game is Nov. 2 against Spokane.

