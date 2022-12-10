Revelstoke Grizzlies lose to Columbia Valley Rockies in shootout

The Revelstoke Grizzlies lost 3–2 against the Columbia Valley Rockies in a shootout at the Invermere Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena on Friday (Dec. 9).

Sitting at the top of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) with 39 points, the Grizzlies have a record of 16-1-3-4. The Rockies sit second in the league with 38 points after Friday’s battle, with a record of 18-5-0-2. Keenan Ingram opened the scoring for the Rockies.

The first period of the game was scoreless. The crowd of just over 200 had to wait until the second period for the first goal.

Ingram’s 23rd goal of the season came at 6:46 on a powerplay for the Rockies after the Grizzlies’ Owen Chamberland picked up a two-minute penalty for roughing. Ingram’s goal was assisted by Jake Measel and Reed Sparrow. Kobe Mason picked up his fourth goal of the season for the Rockies at 14:42, assisted by Blake Hiltermann.

The Grizzlies didn’t respond to the Rockies two-goal lead until the third.

Porter Trevelyan got an unassisted goal – his fifth of the season for the Grizzlies – at 5:50, reducing the Rockies lead to just one. Colton McLeod got the tying goal for the Grizzlies at 15:30, assisted by Revelstoke captain, Will McPhee, and Kesler Fyfe. McPhee’s assist was his 13th of the season, putting him second on the team for assists behind Brandon Gallo, who has 17.

With McLeod’s tying goal, the game went to overtime, which still couldn’t break the tie, sending the game to a shootout.

The goaltenders were hot in the shootout, stopping all but one. Rockies’ goaltender, Nate Glenn stopped all of the Grizzlies shooters. Grizzlies goaltender, stopped four consecutive shootout attempts, but was finally beaten by Kayde Kinaschuk, who got the game-winning goal.

The Grizzlies will be back in action again tonight (Dec. 10) at 7:30 p.m. against the Fernie Ghostriders. The Grizzlies stay on the road for another 20 days and won’t play a home game until New Year’s Eve, when they take on the Chase Heat.

