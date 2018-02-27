Kamloops’ Jordan Wilde and Jacob Callas (13) try to keep the puck out as Dylan McNeil approaches the net during KIJHL round 1 playoff action in Revelstoke Friday night. The Grizzlies won 4-3 in overtime. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies one win away from round 2

Will face Kamloops Storm in Kamloops at 7:30 p.m. tonight

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are one win away from the second round.

The Grizzlies beat the Kamloops Storm at the Memorial Arena in Kamloops 7-3 Monday night.

The Grizzlies are up 3-0 in the series and need a win tonight if the series is to remain short.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the 100 Mile House Wranglers/Chase Heat series. The Wranglers lead 3-0 and will play at home tonight.

If the Grizzlies lose tonight, both teams will be back in Revelstoke on March 1 for game 5.

The Grizzlies outshot the Storm 36-25 en route to their seven goals over three periods. It was the first game of the series to be decided within regulation time.

The three goals in the first period came from Dylan McNeil and Jordan Robertson (2) with Cody Flann, Nii Noi Tetteh, Ryan Pereverzoff and Jordan Rea picking up assists.

Cole Golden, Josh Irvine and Joel Scrimbit scored in the second period with Flann, Jacob Bourchier and Rea logging assists.

Harley Bootsma scored the lone goal of the third period with the assist going to both Golden and Ullar Wiatzka.

Game 4 is at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Kamloops.

NOTES: Jordan Robertson was named second star of the game. Revelstoke started goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz, while Kamloops used both of their goalies, with Ethan Paulin-Hatch playing the bulk of the minutes. Nii Noi Tetteh, 19, played his first game this season with the Grizzlies, picking up an assist in the first period.

 

