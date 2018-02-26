Revelstoke Grizzlies prepared to battle in Kamloops

Looking for another win tonight at Memorial Arena

The Revelstoke Grizzlies know that when they step on the ice in Kamloops tonight, they will be in for a tough game.

The Grizzlies have a 2-0 series lead over the Kamloops Storm following Friday and Saturday night’s overtime home wins.

“We’re not expecting a short series,” said Revelstoke head coach Ryan Parent. “Kamloops played well against us in both games.”

The Grizzlies have played at the Memorial Arena in Kamloops before and Parent said it may be one of the more oddly shaped arenas in the division.

The neutral zone is a little smaller than the Forum and the end zones are bigger. The Grizzlies will adjust their game accordingly.

But Parent doesn’t think the result tonight will be decided by the playing surface.

“Who wants it a little more,” he said.

The first round is a best-of-seven series.

Revelstoke will play tonight and Tuesday night in Kamloops. If needed, March 1 (game 5) and March 3 (Game 7) would be played at home.

Joel Scrimbit shoots on Kamloops during the second game of the series. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)