Revelstoke Grizzlies rout the Rebels on Saturday night

The Revelstoke Grizzlies against the Chase Heat on Oct. 25. (Photo by Dave Albers)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies took to the ice under the Saturday night lights last weekend (Nov. 26) in front of approximately 800 excited fans to take on the Castlegar Rebels.

The home team took control of the game early. Halfway through the first period, the Grizzlies generated a two-on-one breakout play, resulting in a perfect pass from the right slot by Porter Trevelyan to Jake Wallace who snapped the puck into the left side of the net to give Revelstoke the early 1-0 lead.

Minutes later, Brandon Gallo took a hard and low shot that found its way into the back of the net. The assist on the score went to Jake Wallace for his second point of the evening.

The only goal for the rest of the contest was from a turnover in the neutral zone in favour of the Grizzlies. Daniel Wittenberg made a terrific play and then skated in on the right side firing the puck into the upper corner for an unassisted score.

The Grizzlies ran the Rebels out of the building, finishing the night with a commanding 3-0 victory.

Jozef Kuchaslo made 24 saves in the shutout after a quiet night in front of his net.

“I felt good out there tracking the puck with the team playing well in front of me,” said Kuchaslo on his shutout performance. “Our ‘defence-first’ mindset is awesome this year, usually leads to wins for us.”

“This starts with coaching. Ryan [Parent] & Jiri [Novak] do a good job of that in practice during the week,” Kuchaslo added.

“The guys love playing for coach Parent,” added Grizzlies captain Will McPhee. “He knows how to win and he’s a good guy, so our bond is pretty solid.”

“Our group is even better this year,” added McPhee. “We don’t just want to go to the Cyclone Taylor Cup on our home ice in April, we want to win it”.

The Grizzlies now head on their longest road trip of the season and will be back in the Forum on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) to take on the Chase Heat in the final game of 2022.

