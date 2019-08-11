Revelstoke Grizzlies say goodbye to last year’s team, welcome new head coach

Last year’s championship team got together one last time on Aug. 11

The Revelstoke Grizzlies kicked off their new season Aug. 11 with a final farewell to last year’s provincial champions.

Though the event was supposed to include the presentation of the championship rings, the rings didn’t come in time.

The team signed some jerseys and photos and said their goodbyes after a round of golf at the Revelstoke Golf Club.

Last season the Grizzlies won 42 games and lost 6 in the regular season. The went on to win the KIJHL championship and then the provincial championship tournament in Campbell River.

It was the first time the Revelstoke Grizzlies had won the league championship, and the provincial championship, since the 2009/2010 season.

General Manager Ryan Parent also took the opportunity to announce the new head coach for the Grizzlies: Lukas Lomicky, who was the assistant coach for the team.

Parent said they have also hired Matt Miller, who was the assistant coach for the West Kelowna Warriors last year, and they will be hiring a second assistant coach before the season begins.

The Grizzlies first exhibition game is scheduled for Aug. 31 against Golden, with another on Sept. 1 against Nelson.

The first game of the regular season will be in Revelstoke on Sept. 21 against the Osoyoos Coyotes.

