Revelstoke Grizzlies shot-stopper named KIJHL’s top goaltender for November

Revelstoke Grizzlies goaltender Brandon Weare has received recognition for his incredible play between the pipes over the last month, being named the KIJHL’s Top Goalie for November.
The Calgary, Alta. native’s league-leading save percentage (.939) and goals-against average (1.62) helped the Grizzlies to an undefeated month in November, the only team to achieve the feat.
Weare stopped 120 of the 128 goals faced over the month and recorded a 22-save shutout on Nov. 6. His five wins in November bring his season total to nine, second-best in the KIJHL.
The Revelstoke Grizzlies have allowed the fewest goals in the league this season (30).
Griffen Ryden of the Castlegar Rebels was named Top Forward in November for his 11 goals and 13 points in 10 games, and Bryce Sookro of the Nelson Leafs was named Top Defensemen.
