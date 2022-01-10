The KIJHL 3 Stars of the Week for the period ending Jan. 9. (KIJHL)

Revelstoke Grizzlies sniper named KIJHL top forward of the week

Brandon Kasdorf has 7 goals and 10 assists so far this season

Revelstoke Grizzlies forward Brandon Kasdorf has received some recognition for his stellar performances on the ice over the past week.

Kasdorf was named the top forward in the KIJHL 3 Stars of the Week for the period ending Jan. 9.

Kasdorf was involved in all four goals the Grizzlies scored in Tuesday’s (Jan. 4) rout of the Sicamous Eagles, netting the game winner and adding three assists in the 4-0 victory. He also added an assist on Friday (Jan. 7) against the Princeton Posse to cap off the week.

The Rosemary, Alta. native has 17 points in 16 games for the Grizzlies so far this season, which ranks him second overall on the team in points, only behind Vin Jackson with 21. His 1.06 points-per-game is the best on the team.

