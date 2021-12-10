Revelstoke Grizzlies strengthen lineup with Creston Valley Thunder Cats trade

Vin Jackson, former captain of the Thunder Cats, has 5 goals and 12 assists so far this season

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have added some firepower to their lineup through a trade with the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Grizzlies traded forward Stavros Koutsantonis and the playing rights to Kaito Umino and Josh Singh to the Thunder Cats in exchange for forward Vin Jackson.

Jackson, former captain of the Thunder Cats, has 17 points in 19 games so far this season, good for the second highest point total on his former team.

Jackson played three seasons in Creston Valley, and has already tied his best point total in his Creston career, matching the 19 points he put up in the 2019/20 season in half as many games.

“We know that we’ve won 11 straight,” said Grizzlies head coach Ryan Parent. “We want to make sure that we’re always trying to get better. Now, we’ve picked up the captain of another team.”

Parent commented on the depth of the Grizzlies lineup, with the offensive load spread out amongst a number of players in the lineup.

“He’s been very excited to come and play here, and we’re excited to have him,” said Parent.

Koutsantonis netted twice for the Grizzlies in 12 games this season, including the first goal of the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season on Oct. 23.

Parent says he plans on putting Jackson in the lineup as early as Saturday (Dec. 11) when they host the Chase Heat at the Revelstoke Forum.

