Revelstoke Grizzlies take home bronze at provincial championships

The Revelstoke Grizzlies holding their beonze medals at the Ladner Leisure Centre on April 10. (Revelstoke Grizzlies facebook)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have capped off their successful championship-winning season by adding even more hardware to the trophy cabinet following the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Delta, B.C.

The Grizzlies defeated the Peninsula Panthers 3-2 in the bronze medal game on Sunday (April 11) to take home the third-place award.

Although they were unable to defend their championship having won the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2019, Revelstoke still has a prize to wear around their necks on the trip home.

“Every game is fairly critical, we just didn’t get that start that we wanted,” said Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Parent.

Although the team was more than 500 kilometres away from their home arena, they still had plenty of support from the Revelstoke faithful at the Ladner Leisure Centre. Parent said approximately 50 Grizzlies fans, including fans and parents, made the trip to the coast to cheer the team on at the tournament.

For the veteran Grizzlies like Cole Berg, Brandon Weare, and Brandon Kasdorf, the tournament was the last time they’ll get to don the Revelstoke crimson.

Revelstoke currently has a bid in to host next year’s tournament, the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup Provincial Junior B Hockey Championship. The event is set to take place from April 13-16, 2023.

In a letter sent to Revelstoke City Council on February 16, Kevin Dorruis, General Manager of Community Futures, said: “The tournament will have a significant economic impact on the community as between players, team delegations, Hockey BC representatives, officials, families, and fans, we expect more than 500 people to come to town specifically for the tournament.”

“I think the town would explode for five days,” said Parent. “It would be awesome. It’ll be almost a cyclone festival rather than just some hockey games.”

For now, the Grizzlies will take some much-needed time to relax and recuperate from the season.

“We’re gonna take some time to enjoy it for sure,” said Parent.

