Revelstoke Grizzlies thank departing veteran players

Cole Berg, Brandon Kasdorf and Brandon Weare are leaving the Grizzlies after successful season

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are bidding a fond farewell to three influential senior players who are moving on to the next stages of their careers and lives.

Cole Berg, Brandon Kasdorf, and Brandon Weare are leaving the Grizzlies after a successful Teck Cup winning season after aging out of Junior B hockey.

Berg leaves the team after hoisting the cup as captain last season. He spent three seasons with the Grizzlies, and worked at Wearabouts Clothing Co. on his time off from the team, where he helped residents find trendy clothes for work and play.

Weare, the KIJHL Teck Cup championship MVP, has signed to play for the University of Jamestown Jimmies this fall.

“I liked Revelstoke so I think I will like Jamestown as well,” said Weare in an interview with the KIJHL when asked about the City of Jamestown, which is a similar size to Revelstoke.

In 50 career KIJHL regular season games, Weare won 30 games, and earned six shutouts with a .915 save percentage and a 2.63 goals against average.

“Simply the best goalie in the KIJHL,” said head coach Ryan Parent in a post on Facebook. “During his time in Revelstoke, Brandon emerged from good to great. Never failing to get the job done. A leader through his play and character.”

Kasdorf has many accolades to hang his hat on after his time with the Grizzlies. The forward was named Rookie of the Year in his first season, and Most Valuable Player at the end of this championship-winning season.

He finished with 107 points in 100 games in Revelstoke colours.

“Brandon wanted to win so badly,” said Parent in a post on Facebook. “Our team changed to true competitors when Brandon came back on board. The room looked up to Brandon. Brandon is a player you could not ask more of, it was always done.”

