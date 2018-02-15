Revelstoke Grizzlies to face Kamloops Storm in first round of KIJHL playoffs

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will take on the Kamloops Storm when the KIJHL post-season kicks off next weekend.
The Grizzlies (33-7-2-3) are set to face the Storm (18-22-3-2) for the first two games of the best-of-seven series on Feb. 23 and 24 at the Revelstoke Forum. The series will then move to Kamloops for two games on Feb. 26 and 27.
If needed, the series will return to Revelstoke on March 1 and then bounce between Kamloops (March 2) and Revelstoke (March 3) if needed.
The @RevelstokeGriz1 open their post season journey against the @Kamloops_Storm on Feb. 23 at the Forum.
The series is best of 7:
Feb 24 @ Revy
Feb 26 @ Kamloops
Feb 27 @ Kamloops
If needed:
Mar 1 @ Revy
Mar 2 @ Kamloops
Mar 3 @ Revy https://t.co/D5w3RBnEpV
— Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) February 15, 2018
The games in Revelstoke are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., while the Kamloops games are set to start at 7:30 p.m.
The other match-up in the Doug Birks Division will see the Chase Heat take on the 100 Mile Wranglers.
The winner of that series will take on the winner of the Revelstoke-Kamloops series to decide which team advances to the Conference finals.
The Grizzlies have won their last four games against the Storm.
Revelstoke has two games remaining in the regular season. They take on the Osoyoos Coyotes (31-10-2-2) Friday at 7 p.m. at the Forum and the Summerland Steam (26-15-1-3) Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. also at the Forum.
Before the Summerland game, the Grizzlies will be retiring the jersey of Aaron Volpatti, with a ceremony at centre ice.
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.