The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate a goal during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9 when they beat the Chase Heat 5-3. The Grizzlies will face the Kamloops Storm in the first round of the KIJHL playoffs. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies to face Kamloops Storm in first round of KIJHL playoffs

First two games to take place at the Forum on Feb. 23 and 24

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will take on the Kamloops Storm when the KIJHL post-season kicks off next weekend.

The Grizzlies (33-7-2-3) are set to face the Storm (18-22-3-2) for the first two games of the best-of-seven series on Feb. 23 and 24 at the Revelstoke Forum. The series will then move to Kamloops for two games on Feb. 26 and 27.

If needed, the series will return to Revelstoke on March 1 and then bounce between Kamloops (March 2) and Revelstoke (March 3) if needed.

The games in Revelstoke are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., while the Kamloops games are set to start at 7:30 p.m.

The other match-up in the Doug Birks Division will see the Chase Heat take on the 100 Mile Wranglers.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Revelstoke Grizzlies’ winning streak snapped

RELATED: Grizzlies clip Eagles’ wings

The winner of that series will take on the winner of the Revelstoke-Kamloops series to decide which team advances to the Conference finals.

The Grizzlies have won their last four games against the Storm.

Revelstoke has two games remaining in the regular season. They take on the Osoyoos Coyotes (31-10-2-2) Friday at 7 p.m. at the Forum and the Summerland Steam (26-15-1-3) Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. also at the Forum.

Before the Summerland game, the Grizzlies will be retiring the jersey of Aaron Volpatti, with a ceremony at centre ice.

RELATED: Aaron Volpatti to be honoured at Hockey Day in Revelstoke

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke Acrobats flip onto podium at first event of the season

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies to face Kamloops Storm in first round of KIJHL playoffs

First two games to take place at the Forum on Feb. 23 and 24

Revelstoke Acrobats flip onto podium at first event of the season

Athletes win three gold and two bronze medals in Burnaby

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

Glimpses of the Past

From a man getting lost in the woods in 1918 to avalanche concerns along the highway in 1988

Fire department honours Wade Gillespie for 30 years of service

Gillespie says it really wasn’t a big deal - his service was just one small way he could give back

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Column: Nocking arrow with anticipation

By James Murray, Observer contributor I waited three long days for it… Continue reading

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Most Read