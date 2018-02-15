Revelstoke Grizzlies to face Kamloops Storm in first round of KIJHL playoffs

First two games to take place at the Forum on Feb. 23 and 24

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate a goal during regular season KIJHL action at the Forum on Feb. 9 when they beat the Chase Heat 5-3. The Grizzlies will face the Kamloops Storm in the first round of the KIJHL playoffs. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will take on the Kamloops Storm when the KIJHL post-season kicks off next weekend.

The Grizzlies (33-7-2-3) are set to face the Storm (18-22-3-2) for the first two games of the best-of-seven series on Feb. 23 and 24 at the Revelstoke Forum. The series will then move to Kamloops for two games on Feb. 26 and 27.

If needed, the series will return to Revelstoke on March 1 and then bounce between Kamloops (March 2) and Revelstoke (March 3) if needed.

The games in Revelstoke are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., while the Kamloops games are set to start at 7:30 p.m.

The other match-up in the Doug Birks Division will see the Chase Heat take on the 100 Mile Wranglers.

The winner of that series will take on the winner of the Revelstoke-Kamloops series to decide which team advances to the Conference finals.

The Grizzlies have won their last four games against the Storm.

Revelstoke has two games remaining in the regular season. They take on the Osoyoos Coyotes (31-10-2-2) Friday at 7 p.m. at the Forum and the Summerland Steam (26-15-1-3) Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. also at the Forum.

Before the Summerland game, the Grizzlies will be retiring the jersey of Aaron Volpatti, with a ceremony at centre ice.

