Revelstoke Grizzlies to play game five against Kelowna Chiefs tonight

The Revelstoke Grizzlies lost to the Kelowna Chiefs 4-0 on Friday at the Revelstoke Forum. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Grizzlies play Kelowna in game five of the conference final in Kelowna tonight after two loses over the weekend.

On Friday the Grizzlies skated onto the ice with a two game league.

However, the Kelowna Chiefs made a 4-0 comeback, with goals by Dylan Kent, Myles Mattila in the second period and emptry net goals by Juanre Naude and Zach Erhardt in the third.

Liam McGarva, goalie for the Grizzlies, saved 32 shots that night. The Chief’s goalie Braeden Mitchell saved 28 shots.

On Saturday the Chiefs won 5-2. Pulling ahead in the first period with goals by Ryan Stack and a powerplay goal by Kayson Gallant. They netted a third goal on a powerplay in the second period by Zack Earhardt.

The Grizzlies answered back with a powerplay goal by Carter Anderson in the third period and a second goal by Jon Vandermolen. But it wasn’t enough with Kelowna scoring two more goals of their own, by Gallant and Kaden Stewart.

McGarva saved 36 shots and Mitchell saved 25.

Game five goes tonight in Kelowna and game six tomorrow in Revelstoke. If necessary, game seven will be on Wednesday in Kelowna.

The winner of the series will go on to play either the Beaver Valley Nitehawks or the Kimberley Dynamiters in the KIJHL Championship. The champions will play in the provincial tournament, the Cyclone Taylor Cup, in Campbell River April 11-14.