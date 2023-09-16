The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrating a goal in January 2023. The team would go on to win the Cyclone Cup. (Photo by Dave Albers)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrating a goal in January 2023. The team would go on to win the Cyclone Cup. (Photo by Dave Albers)

Revelstoke Grizzlies use 4 different goal scorers to down Columbia Valley

Combined 74 penalty minutes recorded at Revelstoke Forum; pre-season wraps up Saturday night

Luke Aston’s goal 1:48 into the second period stood as the game-winner and the Revelstoke Grizzlies defeated the Columbia Valley Rockies 4-2 on home ice Friday, Sept. 15, in KIJHL pre-season action.

In the first of a home-and-home exhibition battle, the Grizzlies used four different goal scorers at the Revelstoke Forum to down the Rockies in a game where the teams combined to record a whopping 74 penalty minutes.

Revelstoke and Columbia Valley were both 1-6 on the power play.

Along with Aston, Daniel Wittenberg, Reid Ashcroft and Hudson Scrimshaw also found the back of the net for the Grizzlies.

Aston’s game-winner, power-play goal in the second period lifted Revelstoke to a 3-0 lead before Columbia Valley scored two consecutive markers, capped by Oleg Bitus’ goal early 1:44 into the final frame.

Scrimshaw replied just three minutes later to wrap up the game’s scoring.

Grizzlies goaltender Jozef Kuchaslo made 31 saves in the win.

His Rockies counterpart, Jaiden Jakubowski, was also busy in the crease, making 30 saves in the loss.

Revelstoke (3-0-2 in pre-season games) and Columbia Valley meet again Saturday night, Sept. 16, this time in Invermere.

The game marks the teams’ final pre-season affair before the regular-season schedule kicks off in early October.

Revelstoke officially starts its championship defence on Oct. 6, when they host the Rockies in a pre-season rematch.

READ MORE: Grizzlies, KIJHL reclassified as Junior A

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Columbia Valley RockiesRevelstokeRevelstoke GrizzliesSports

Love The Revelstoke Review?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Results are in for both Revelstoke enduro events last weekend
Next story
TFC interim coach has long memory when it comes to Whitecaps coach’s celebration

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke Credit Union marks 70 years

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke & District Humane Society host annual art auction fundraiser

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Return of Revelstoke Timber Days

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrating a goal in January 2023. The team would go on to win the Cyclone Cup. (Photo by Dave Albers)
Revelstoke Grizzlies use 4 different goal scorers to down Columbia Valley