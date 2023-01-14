Revelstoke Grizzlies win 6–2 against the 100 Mile House Wranglers

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

The 100 Mile Wranglers rolled into Revelstoke Friday night, losing 6–2 to the Grizzlies.

The win puts the Grizzlies in fourth place in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. With a record of 21–5–3–4, the Grizzlies have already punched their ticket into the post-season and clinched a playoff spot. The Grizzlies remain at the top of the Doug Birks Division, four points above the second-place Kamloops Storm. The Wranglers’ loss puts them fourth in the division, and 16th in the league.

7:15 into the opening period Brandon Gallo did a backwards spin move inside the blue line to shake a pursuing Wrangler player enabling him to pass the puck. On the left side of the key, Gallo’s pass found Kessler Fyfe, who snapped a shot into the upper left corner of the net for his first goal of the season.

At 9:36 Logan McLeod fed the puck rushing up the right side of the boards to leading Grizzlies scorer Carter Bettenson. Bettenson swooped across the crease, faking out the goalie sliding the puck on the ice into the net for a 2-0 lead for the home team.

At 1:51, the Wranglers got the break they were looking for when Jace Myers wrapped around the back of the net tucking the puck into the goal, slicing the Grizzlies lead in half at 2–1.

The Grizzlies took back their two-goal lead at 16:42 when Carter Bettenson skated to the left side of the lower circle where he snapped a pass to Colten McLeod, who deflected the puck into the net.

Shortly after, at 13:23, 100 Mile House scored on a power play when Ethan Sanders posted up on the left side of the key, one timing a pass into the goal assisted by Ethan Davies.

At 11:30, Revelstoke’s Carson Reinson found the puck on the right boards above the key, lofting a wrist shot that somehow floated past the goaltender.

After a barrage of Grizzly shots Luke Aston jumped on a loose puck in front of the goal just outside the crease, shooting it into the lower left side of the net at 7:11. Assists went to Logan McLeod and Will McPhee.

Kessler Fyfe launched a wrist shot at 5:08 into the net, capping off the score at 6-2.

The Grizzlies return to the Forum tonight for another match up with 100 Mile House. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

