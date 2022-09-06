Revelstoke Grizzlies win back-to-back exhibition games against Golden

Eight goals over the weekend for the Grizzlies after playing the Golden Rockets

The Grizzlies took home their first two wins of the preseason last week.

The junior ‘B’ squad opened up their schedule on Friday last with exhibition games against the Golden Rockets in Golden and Revelstoke, respectively. The Grizzlies won both games, but the scoresheets show two vastly different games.

Game one in Golden kicked the season off with a high-scoring game. The Grizzlies outscored the the Rockets six goals to five. The goal-scorers for the Grizzlies included: Kaleb Preymak, Spencer Macdonald, Kaleb West, Gage Lajeunesse, Ethan Mattern and Kyle Wittenberg.

After a busy Friday night game, Saturday’s home game for the Grizzlies was relatively tame, with the Grizzlies earning the shutout 2-0. Scoring in Saturday’s games were Hayden Evans and Carter Bettenson.

The Grizzlies are back in action this weekend with back-to-back games against the Columbia Valley Rockies on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for Friday’s game is 7:00 p.m. at the Revelstoke Forum.

BC Minor HockeyRevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies