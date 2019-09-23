Kamloops Storm goalie Ethan Paulin-Hatch makes the save off a shot by Travis Szafron (21) of the Revelstoke Grizzlies in KIJHL action in Kamloops on Sept. 22. Revelstoke won 4-0. Photo by Allen Douglas from Kamloops This Week

Revelstoke Grizzlies win double on opening weekend

They played Osoyoos and Kamloops last weekend

The defending champions, the Revelstoke Grizzlies had a double win last opening weekend.

They won 11-1 against Osoyoos on Sat and 4-0 against Kamloops the day after.

In the Okanagain/Shushap Conference thus far, Revelstoke, 100 Mile House and Sicamous are tied for first with four points, followed by Chase with three points and Kamloops with one point.

Through Sunday, only four teams in the 20-team junior B league remain undefeated: Revelstoke, Kelowna, Kimberley and Creston Valley.

The Grizzlies next game is against the Spokane Braves on Sept. 27 in Spokane.

 

