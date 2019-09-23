Revelstoke Grizzlies win double on opening weekend

The defending champions, the Revelstoke Grizzlies had a double win last opening weekend.
They won 11-1 against Osoyoos on Sat and 4-0 against Kamloops the day after.
In the Okanagain/Shushap Conference thus far, Revelstoke, 100 Mile House and Sicamous are tied for first with four points, followed by Chase with three points and Kamloops with one point.
Through Sunday, only four teams in the 20-team junior B league remain undefeated: Revelstoke, Kelowna, Kimberley and Creston Valley.
The Grizzlies next game is against the Spokane Braves on Sept. 27 in Spokane.
