Revelstoke Grizzlies win first two games in Conference Finals against Kelowna

The next game will be tomorrow at Revelstoke Forum

Last November the Grizzlies won against the Chiefs in a nail-bitting overtime match in Revelstoke Forum. It was the first time of the season Kelowna has lost. (File)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have won the first two games against the Kelowna Chiefs in the 2019 Conference Finals.

The Grizzlies played the Chiefs in Kelowna on Tuesday and Wednesday, winning the games 3-2 and 6-3.

The next two games will be in Revelstoke, the first will be tomorrow and the second on Saturday at the Revelstoke Forum. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

If Revelstoke wins the seven game series against Kelowna, they will move on to play the victor between Kimberly Dynamiters and Beaver Valley Nitehawks for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League Championship. Kimberly won the Championship last year.

