Revelstoke Grizzlies win two

They played Sicamous and Creston last weekend

The Grizzlies sent the Eagles and Thunder Cats squealing last weekend.

On Friday, Revelstoke Grizzlies played the Sicamous Eagles and won 5:1.

Jake Petrie from Revelstoke scored the first goal of the game in the first period. Brandon Kasdorf got the second goal for Revelstoke in the second period. With minutes to go, Sicamous scored their only goal of the game.

The Grizzlies ramped it up even more in the third period with another goal by Jake Petrie. Jake Huculak scored the fourth and Brandon Kasdorf got the fifth.

By the end of the game, Revelstoke had 43 shots on net compared to Sicamous’ 22.

The next night, the Grizzlies almost doubled their goals against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at 7:4.

Jake Petrie and Cody Flann from Revelstoke scored the first two goals of the game in first period. The Thunder Cats rallied and scored three goals during the second period, while Cole Berg and Cole Golden from Revelstoke scored a further two goals, bring the total score to 4:3 for Revelstoke.

Yet, the Thunder Cats streak came to an end in the third period with only one more goal. Jake Huculak, Cole Golden, and Jake Huculak from Revelstoke scored three more goals.

The Grizzlies have the most points in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Doug Birks Division, with only three games lost out of 23 games played.

The Grizzlies play Kelowna this Friday at 7 p.m. in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies’ new coach lives and breathes hockey

READ MORE: Grizzlies match Princeton Posse 2-2 after double overtime

 

