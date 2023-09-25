Revelstoke Marathon of Sport brings in $7,000 for Special Olympics

Revelstoke’s first ever Marathon of Sport was held on Saturday (Sept. 16), bringing in an impressive $7,000 for the Special Olympics Foundation.

During a weekend marked with several other events for the community to take part in, Revelstoke’s Marathon of Sport still managed to have a successful first year, raising money for the Special Olympics Foundation. In all, six teams and six Special Olympics athletes showed up for the day, playing a variety of sports.

Event organizer, Melanie Clayton, said the groups had the chance to try soccer, bocce ball, frisbee golf, corn hole, giant pong, and ultimate frisbee.

With coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts donated by Tim Horton’s and gift cards donated for prizes by A&W, the teams were well-fed and well-compensated for their fundraising efforts.

The event was also sponsored by Play Golf BC and Begbie Glass, which kicked in as sport station sponsors for the day.

Little Big Works was also a corporate sponsor of the event.

Clayton reflected on the impact of the day in an email.

“The day was filled with overwhelming joy, fun, laughter, and most importantly inclusion,” she said.

Motionball is a national not-for-profit that raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics Canada. The money raised at the event in Revelstoke will go towards the national and provincial chapter of the Special Olympics. A small percentage will also be allotted to the No Good Way campaign.

