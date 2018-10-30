Revelstoke Minor Hockey sees dramatic increase in under 8 skaters

Revelstoke Minor Hockey has almost 40 Novice skaters this year, up from the usual 10-15 for the first time in many years.

“Now they can stay in town and play instead of travelling,” said Matt Cameron, president of the minor hockey association.

The kids have done most of the recruiting themselves Cameron added.

“We should give the kids bonuses,” Clark Traverse, one of the Novice coaches, agreed.

And new this year the club bought a few sets of gear so kids could try the sport before their parents forked out the money for equipment.

With the added Novice teams as well as an Initiation, Atom and PeeWee team the arena is a busy place on Wednesday evenings.

There is a long history of minor hockey in Revelstoke. Registration numbers boomed when the dam was being built and have tapered off since then. There hasn’t been a Bantam or a Midget team in town for a few years, with players having to travel out of town to play.

All of the teams are co-ed, though there is only five or so girls playing at the moment.

Another feature that keeps the kids coming back is that the club has downsized the ice for the Novice and Initiation teams, they play on half the rink instead of the full rink and with smaller nets as well as lighter pucks.

Not signed up yet? Cameron said there is still time to join the team.

Previous story
Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team
Next story
Revelstoke Grizzlies lose one win one against Sicamous last weekend

Just Posted

Revelstoke Minor Hockey sees dramatic increase in under 8 skaters

Revelstoke Minor Hockey has almost 40 Novice skaters this year, up from… Continue reading

Revelstoke Grizzlies lose one win one against Sicamous last weekend

The Grizzlies’ winning streak came to an end on Friday night when… Continue reading

Revelstoke depression survivor hosting support group

Michelle Schiewe is facilitating a peer support group for those with depression and anxiety

Revelstoke artist paints the soul in the eyes of her animals

Zuzana Riha is excited about the community of artists in town

Avalanche Canada has open house in Revelstoke

The organisation promotes continual avalanche training

VIDEO: Zombies dance at Summerland’s Howloween Parade

Street parade features costumed children dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Missing memorial signs upset North Okanagan family

Signs erected in memory of popular Lumby teenager Cameron Wolfe have gone missing

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

Young kids 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study

40 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year

Okanagan parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city

Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

First Things First Okanagan speaker explores climate change and B.C. wildfires

Rob Gray, a forestry fire science analyst, speaks in Penticton as part of a lecture series

Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack

Most Read