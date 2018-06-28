Revelstoke mosquitos tie one win one in double header against Vernon

The Revelstoke minor U11 Mosquito baseball team hosted a double header against a Vernon team last Saturday.

Revelstoke tied the first game and won 17-16 in the second.

Both teams enjoyed a hot dog roast between games thanks in part to Save On Foods.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Back catcher Carver Bara makes a great catch. (Submitted)

Rowan Marcinyshyn got a ball to the face during warm up but he and William Hobgood were still smiling. (Submitted)

Ethan Kungl, about to steal home. (Submitted)

(Submitted) The Revelstoke U11 baseball team played a double header against a team from Vernon on Saturday.

Roawn Marcinyshyn, Phoenix Portas and Chase O’Neill wait for their turn to bat. (Submitted)

(Submitted) Noah Kenyon steals home.

Ryan Cameron steals home during the Revelstoke U11 baseball teams double header against a team from Vernon on Saturday. (Submitted)

(Submitted) The U11 Revelstoke baseball team celebrates their win against Vernon in a double header on Saturday.

Previous story
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Vernon Freemasons celebrate 125 years

Anniversary celebrations planned for July 28

Revelstoke’s 2017 CARIP report highlights climate action in city

Despite variance from year to year, there has been a steady reduction… Continue reading

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Revelstoke mosquitos tie one win one in double header against Vernon

The Revelstoke minor U11 Mosquito baseball team hosted a double header against… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for June 27

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather’

Queen Elizabeth II is feeling ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

Hate crime charges levelled after Charlottesville attack

James Alex Fields was charged with 30 counts, including the hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, during the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally

Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit in Helsinki

Japan mayor saved by nurse says female sumo ban irrelevant

Maizuru Mayor Ryozo Tatami suffered a stroke at a sumo wrestling event and was given first aid by a female nurse who entered the male-only ring.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3.

B.C. First Nation calls emergency meeting to discuss moose allocation

The Tsilhqot’in Nation will meet on July 10

R.J. Barrett emerges on Canada’s senior squad

Canada hosts the Dominican Republic on Friday in Toronto, then the U.S. Virgin Islands Monday in Ottawa.

Brazil and Switzerland advance at World Cup

Brazil ultimately topped a group the five-time World Cup winner was expected to win, sending Serbia and Costa Rica home

Most Read