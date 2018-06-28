Revelstoke mosquitos tie one win one in double header against Vernon

The Revelstoke minor U11 Mosquito baseball team hosted a double header against a Vernon team last Saturday.

Revelstoke tied the first game and won 17-16 in the second.

Both teams enjoyed a hot dog roast between games thanks in part to Save On Foods.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Back catcher Carver Bara makes a great catch. (Submitted)

Rowan Marcinyshyn got a ball to the face during warm up but he and William Hobgood were still smiling. (Submitted)

Ethan Kungl, about to steal home. (Submitted)

(Submitted) The Revelstoke U11 baseball team played a double header against a team from Vernon on Saturday.

Roawn Marcinyshyn, Phoenix Portas and Chase O’Neill wait for their turn to bat. (Submitted)

(Submitted) Noah Kenyon steals home.

Ryan Cameron steals home during the Revelstoke U11 baseball teams double header against a team from Vernon on Saturday. (Submitted)