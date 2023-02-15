Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club to host mass start and sprint race

Alan Mason, long time starter for local races, giving last minute encouragement to a young skier. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob, Revelstoke Nordic) Ember Smith showing the power and strength she will be using this weekend in the sprints and mass start races on home trails. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob, Revelstoke Nordic) Mathis Amyot in the season opener this December. This weekend’s BC Cup will offer him and his teammates another chance to use home course knowledge to their advantage. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob, Revelstoke Nordic)

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

Contributor

Mark your calendars for the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19 as the most exciting kind of ski racing is coming to Revelstoke Nordic ski racing!

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club will host a mass start and sprint race as part of the Teck BC Cup race weekend. Skiers of all ages are encouraged to participate. If racing isn’t your thing, we have lots of volunteer opportunities. Contact Natalie MacLeod at simpsonnatalie1@gmail.com.

The RNSC is expecting almost 500 competitors and their support crew of parents, fans, coaches, and waxers. The parking lot will be busy, so we encourage folks to carpool and use the free shuttle organized for the weekend.

The free shuttle has two pickup locations, one outside the Best Western, and the other at Ed’s Gas in the Big Eddy. Times and pick up locations for the shuttle bus will be posted on www.revelstokenordic.org.

Access to the parking lot for non-racer parking is fully available as space permits, and there is also access for racer drop-offs.

For safety reasons, there can be absolutely no parking on Highway 1 or Clough Road.

A full concession (cash only) including soup, chili, snacks and hot drinks will be available in the lodge on Saturday while quantities last.

Concession proceeds are a fundraiser for youth programs and athletes attending the National Championships in Thunder Bay.

Race Events:

Saturday, Feb. 18: 9 a.m. – Individual Sprint Free Technique

Sunday, Feb. 19: 9 a.m. – Mass Start Classic Technique

READ MORE: Mountain Matchmakers: Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosts Valentine’s Day weddings

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke