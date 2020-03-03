Revelstoke nordic skier competes at Nordic Junior World Championship

It was the first time Elizabeth Elliot has competed at Worlds

A trio of British Columbian teens skied into the spotlight as the lone Canadians to qualify for the Nordic Junior World Championships in Germany on Feb. 27.

Elizabeth Elliot from Revelstoke was one of the three.

According to a news release from Nordiq Canada, Elliott faced some tough luck when she got tangled up with a German athlete who crashed in front of her on the first corner, and was never able to get back onto the lead pack of four.

It was the first Junior World Championship that Elliot has taken part in. She placed 23rd in the skate-ski sprint race.

Benita Peiffer from Whistler and Remi Drolet from Rossland also cracked the top-30 in the skate-ski sprint races. Peiffer came 23rd and 25th respectively in the junior women’s race, while Drolet was 23rd in the men’s event.

