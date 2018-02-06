Rebecca Brosch powers up a hill in a 5-km classic ski race in Prince George. (Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club/ Rory Luxmoore)

Revelstoke Nordic skiers battle cold temperatures in Prince George

Club update on athletes competing around Canada

By Rory Luxmoore, Revelstoke Nordic Club

It was a memorable event for the Revelstoke Nordic team in Prince George this past weekend. In spite of a van breaking down, frozen toes and cancelled races due to frigid temperatures, our team still managed to bring home some great results and lasting memories. The local club, Caledonia Nordic put on a great race with excellent race courses and a lot of fresh snow.

The racers who travelled to Prince George were Rebecca Brosch, Eden Thomas, Nelson Luxmoore, Zoe Thomas, Maeve Macleod, Zaydah Cameron-Harding, Irah Cameron-Harding, Robyn Thomas and Rory Luxmoore. Sadly the younger racers never got the opportunity to race due to the cold temperatures.

Those who did race came in mighty cold but had smiles on their faces due to the younger racers cheering them on when they came into the finish.

The drive and the cold made the event one for the books.

“Even though it was a long drive, and very cold, this trip will be remembered as one of the most memorable journeys of the whole year,” said Jaclyn Elliot, a Juvenile category skier.

“The drive to the race was very eventful and the racing was very cold, but it was still very enjoyable,” said Rebecca Brosch.

While some of our team was trying to keep warm in Prince George, others were skiing the 10km Huckleberry Loppet in Golden and another member, Erik Brosch, was racing at the Easterns Ski Championships in Ottawa. All in all the team had another busy and successful weekend.

The next cross-country ski race will be our very own Team Scream happening this upcoming Saturday at Revelstoke Nordic Club at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Olympic Mania. Dress and ski like an Olympian this weekend. Everyone is welcome to take part in the event. You can choose to ski a 3.75 classic or skate ski course as part of a team, or you can challenge yourself and do both disciplines yourself.

